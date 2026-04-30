Backstage News On Will Kroos’ WWE NXT Debut

Will Kroos made an appearance during Tuesday’s segment alongside WWE NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo, EVIL, and Tavion Heights. After EVIL confronted D’Angelo and exited the ring, Heights entered and executed a belly-to-belly suplex on the NXT Champion. Kroos then entered the ring and surprised the audience by hitting a moonsault, catching both the fans and commentator Vic Joseph off guard.

According to Bodyslam+, only a small group of individuals were aware of Kroos’ debut. The report noted that this awareness was largely limited to NXT management, producers, and the talent involved in the segment.

Kroos is a veteran of eight years in the UK wrestling scene and a former PROGRESS Atlas Champion. He has regularly worked with promotions such as PROGRESS and RevPro and completed a tour with Pro Wrestling NOAH, which ran from November of last year until mid-January.

There is currently no information on what name Kroos will use going forward, but updates will be provided as they become available. He was not referred to by any name during Tuesday’s show.