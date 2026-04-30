WWE Files New Trademark For “Nox Raijin”

WWE recently filed a trademark application for the term “Nox Raijin” on Tuesday, April 28, as reported by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services, specifically for providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

Currently, there is no information on how the name “Nox Raijin” will be utilized. However, it is believed to be an in-ring name for a newly signed star or an up-and-coming talent. In recent weeks, WWE has applied for several new ring names and has also trademarked a name to replace an existing character for an NXT star.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”