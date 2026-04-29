Mark Shapiro Says AI Is Shaping WWE Creative Decisions

According to POST Wrestling, sources reported that TKO CEO Mark Shapiro announced during an internal town hall meeting on Monday that WWE is using AI for analytics related to its storylines.

Shapiro also mentioned that Nick Khan and Triple H are employing AI to assess how and where specific stories and characters are resonating with fans.

Shapiro said, “Nick Khan and Triple H are using AI for storylines with the WWE. What’s resonating? What superstars are resonating? In what pockets of the country are they resonating? That helps us with, obviously, our content, our editorial, our creative, our mapping, our touring, and of course, maximizing revenue and getting our product out to the fans most in need of it.”

Shapiro noted that the UFC employs AI for fighter rankings. TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer added that they have only conducted tests and pilots so far, with everything still in the early stages regarding data and analytics on consumers, as well as some “minor uses” intended to enhance broadcasts.

It was reported in October that WWE creative has had access to AI tools for years, primarily using them as creative assistants for tasks such as researching when talent last competed against each other. Cyrus Kowsari was brought in to lead AI utilization, which the creative team believed was mainly applied to production elements rather than to writing storylines.