Becky Lynch Reveals The Mindset That Helped Save Her WWE Career

WWE star “The Man” Becky Lynch appeared on an episode of the “What’s Your Story?” podcast with Stephanie McMahon, where she discussed various topics, including her early days in the company.

Lynch said, “I remember just trying to figure all of it out. And by some miracle, I made it through. But I will also say a lot of that I think that saved my job — apart from the wonderful people who kept me employed — was an attitude of not being above anything. Of, ‘Okay, I might not be the most athletically gifted. I’m not going to win a modeling competition. I’m not going to win a physique competition. But how can I show that there’s some glimmer of hope?’ And it was like, ‘Okay, I have to be in the gym more than anybody else. I have to be in the ring more than anybody else. I have to be in the promo room more than anybody else.’ It was always trying to find, ‘Okay, I’m going to be this rosebud for Adam Rose — how do I be the best rosebud?’ And I think that helped a lot. The person I see it the most with right now is Maxxine. Because she got called up to the main roster without having six months of training as a professional, and has now been working and — she has put in the work. And beyond the work that she’s put in, the attitude that she has. Like I remember just seeing her and being like, ‘Oh dude, she’s so lovable.’”

On whether she still feels she has something to prove:

“I think it’s a little bit from column A and a little bit from column B. I know I’ve proved myself enough, and I’m at the point in my career where I’m immensely confident in my ability. And in, ‘What do you want me to do? Okay, whatever.’ Whether I agree with it or I don’t agree with it. Sometimes I’ll be like, that’s great, that’s amazing. Sometimes I’ll disagree, sure. But you’ve got to play to the job.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)