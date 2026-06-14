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Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

The event is scheduled to start at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

Chad Gable will face “The Bulgarian Brute,” Rusev, in a singles match.

Also announced for the show is “The Ruler,” Oba Femi, who will compete against The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, in a King of the Ring Tournament semifinal match.

Additionally, “The Genius of the Sky,” IYO SKY, will go up against The Judgment Day’s “Big Mami Cool,” Raquel Rodriguez, in the Queen of the Ring Tournament semifinal match. WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns will also be making his return.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET (7 PM CT) for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.

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