Liv Morgan Predicts Dominik Mysterio And Herself Will Be King And Queen Of The Ring

WWE Women’s World Champion and Judgment Day member Liv Morgan recently appeared on The Early Bird Special.

During her interview, she discussed various topics, including the potential for herself and fellow Judgment Day member, AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, to become the Queen and King of the Ring in 2026.

Morgan said, “Oh, I feel like that’s just in the cards for us. It’s so iconic. Dominik and I already run Monday Night RAW, but now we’ll have official titles, you know? We’ll have official titles that say we are the King and Queen. We run this. We are the goats. We are the best. We already know it, and we’ve already proved it week after week because we’re the most hardworking couple in the history of WWE. But we’ll have crowns now, and I’m already getting us matching robes.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)