Backstage Update On Chad Gable Potentially Competing In Real American Freestyle

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently hinted at the possibility of Chad Gable competing in his amateur wrestling promotion, Real American Freestyle (RAF), in the future, as reported by PWMania.com.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Gable has not participated in amateur wrestling for the past 14 years. Meltzer suggested that Gable could potentially face an influencer in the ring. He also emphasized that the decision would ultimately depend on the financial offer, noting that Real American Freestyle has been investing in international signings and UFC fighters, including Gable Steveson and several others.

Meltzer mentioned that a critical factor would be whether WWE President Nick Khan would allow Gable to compete in RAF. He referenced Gable Steveson’s situation, explaining that Steveson was not permitted to compete in the recent Olympics to pursue his third NCAA title.

Additionally, Meltzer indicated that the overarching goal of RAF is to generate sufficient interest to attract potential buyers, such as TKO, which would allow the company’s founders to profit from their venture.