Update On WWE’s Major Plans For Danhausen

WWE star Danhausen has become one of the most popular talents in the company, if not in the history of wrestling.

His unique act of cursing and un-cursing the NBA’s New York Knicks has proven to be a profitable venture for both him and WWE. Danhausen has made several appearances at Knicks games and has even received his own custom jersey.

In addition to his sports-related antics, Danhausen has socialized with top celebrities, including Ben Stiller and Cardi B, at the NBA Finals. WWE has also launched co-branded Knicks merchandise featuring him, and with the Knicks winning the NBA championship for the first time in decades, the company reportedly has big plans for Danhausen.

According to the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, WWE is looking to establish Danhausen as a key figure in the New York area now that the Knicks are the NBA Champions.

It noted that, with Saturday Night’s Main Event scheduled for next month, coinciding with Fanatics Fest in New York, Danhausen could host his own championship celebration during the televised event. This would likely include exclusive content and co-branded merchandise for fans attending Fanatics Fest.

As seen on Friday’s SmackDown, Danhausen’s unique cursing and uncursing abilities are becoming integral to ongoing storylines, with other superstars trying to bribe him to use his powers on their behalf. The report clarified that WWE has no plans for The Miz to be involved with Danhausen, humorously noting that Cleveland will likely never win anything again.