Chavo Guerrero Explains Why El Grande Americano Became A Success

Pro wrestling and Lucha libre legend Chavo Guerrero appeared on the Gabby AF podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including his belief that the El Grande Americano storyline became a success.

Guerrero said, “I don’t think it would have worked if Chad wasn’t as good as he was. If he was [someone], they just put the mask on, just a guy that was a mediocre wrestler of whatever and went out there, it would have stayed kind of a joke. It would have stayed kind of not a joke but kind of a ha-ha type thing with what they want it to be. But because Chad is so good and because Ludwig is so good, they got over. They got to where they’re cheering Ludwig. They’re cheering him as El Grande Americano. He became a babyface when he was such a heel when he took over the gimmick when Chad was hurt. It’s really, it’s just a nod to these guys. They’re really good. That’s just why it works.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)