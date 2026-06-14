Trick Williams Reveals How Lil Yachty Became Part Of WWE Storylines

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams spoke with SneakerReporter about various topics, including how rap music star Lil Yachty became a regular part of his presentation on weekly programming.

Williams said, “When we talk about Yachty first, man, Yachty, man, he’s a guy who obviously loves the business. You know what I’m saying? Like, you know, he don’t necessarily need to do everything that he’s doing because he’s had and is having a very successful hip-hop career, you know, movies, everything like that. The truth is, he just loves the business, and that’s why he comes to all the shows, you know, for years now. But, you know, opportunity came; before WrestleMania, they wanted to get him involved in some way, and they said, ‘How’d you feel about walking out with Trick Willie?’ And they asked him, and they asked me, and I thought it was dope. He thought it was dope. He was like, ‘Man, if we’re going to do this, man, I don’t want it to be a one-week type of thing. I want it to have some real storyline going into this. Let’s make this a moment instead of a random one-off.’ Yeah, man. He’s been locked in ever since. Shoot, we got training in about an hour. We make sure that he’s getting active. He’s getting the full-time experience of being a superstar here with us. That’s my boy, man, inside the ring, outside the ring. I probably spend more time with Yachty than most other people who or in the business, you know, who are my co-workers. So shout out to him. That’s my dawg!”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)