Nikki Cross Files New Trademarks After WWE Release

According to a report from PWMania.com, Nikki Cross was one of the talents released by WWE on Friday. Cross departed the company alongside her Wyatt Sicks stablemates, including Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, and Zelina Vega.

On Tuesday, April 28, Cross submitted a trademark application for the terms “Nikki Storm” and “Best in the Galaxy,” as reported by Fightful.com. These trademarks are intended for comic book purposes, merchandise, and entertainment services, specifically for providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

Before joining WWE, Cross performed under the name Nikki Storm, and “Best in the Galaxy” is a moniker she created for herself. She is expected to become a free agent in July.

Below are the descriptions submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

Best In The Galaxy

“IC 025: Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas; Socks.”

“IC 041: Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Nikki Storm

“IC 016: Printed comic books; Printed graphic novels.”

“IC 025: Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas; Socks.”

“IC 041: Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”