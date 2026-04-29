Update On Santos Escobar’s Future After WWE Departure

As PWMania.com previously reported, Santos Escobar was among those released by WWE on Friday as part of their latest round of roster cuts, joining names like Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, and the Motor City Machine Guns. Escobar, as many may know, had briefly left WWE before re-signing with the company for a significant pay increase.

According to Fightful Select, CMLL anticipated that Escobar would join their promotion before WWE made a counteroffer to retain him. The report also indicated that discussions with CMLL are expected to resume now that he has been released by WWE. It is suggested that Escobar would have likely made appearances in AEW had he joined CMLL at that time.

Escobar is currently believed to be among those who will become a free agent in 90 days. When he re-signed, it was thought that his contract would prevent WWE from keeping him on the sidelines, yet he wasn’t used on WWE television and was instead sent to AAA.

At present, he is out of action due to a tricep injury, but he is expected to heal and be close to clearance when his 90 days are up. During this time, he is still allowed to use the WWE Performance Center for rehabilitation.