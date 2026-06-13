CM Punk Announced For Fanatics Fest 2026 Appearance

WWE announced that former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will appear at their 2026 Fanatics Fest convention on Sunday, July 19.

The announcement reads:, “The Best in the World is headed to NEW YORK CITY!

CM Punk will be at @FanaticsFest on Sunday, July 19th!

Tickets are on sale NOW 🎟️: https://fanaticsfest.com

@Fanatics”

This announcement follows the earlier news that World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns will also be making an appearance at Fanatics Fest. The convention is scheduled to take place at the Javits Center in New York City from Thursday, July 16th, to Sunday, July 19th.

Punk has not appeared on WWE TV since the week after WrestleMania 42, where he lost the World Heavyweight Title to Reigns. It has been reported that Punk is expected to return to WWE TV next month, specifically on the July 6th episode of RAW, as the company prepares for SummerSlam, which will occur on Saturday, August 1st, and Sunday, August 2nd.