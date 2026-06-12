Alba Fyre Opens Up About WWE Exit, Main Roster Frustrations, And Her Future

Kay Lee Ray says her departure from WWE was not a surprise and, in many ways, was already the direction she was leaning before receiving the call that the company would not be offering her a new contract.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray, the former WWE star, known on the main roster as Alba Fyre, discussed the circumstances surrounding her exit and reflected on her seven-plus years with the company.

According to Ray, she was already evaluating her future as her contract neared expiration and intended to have an open conversation with WWE regarding what came next.

“I knew my contract was up,” Ray explained, noting that she first raised the issue around WrestleMania season. “Unfortunately I got the phone call the next week saying that they didn’t want to be offering me anything, so to me I was like, cool, this was the decision I was already heading towards anyway.”

The timing of the decision came during WWE’s annual post-WrestleMania period, which has traditionally featured roster cuts and contract changes. As a result, Ray said she was not caught off guard. “It wasn’t a surprise to me. My contract was just up, and it fell at that unlucky time.”

Looking back on her WWE tenure, Ray spoke positively about much of her experience while acknowledging disappointment over how things concluded. “The way it went at the end obviously wasn’t great, but in the past few years I got to have fun with my friends, and I got paid well for it.”

At the same time, she admitted there remains a sense of unfinished business regarding what she could have accomplished on the main roster. “I wish I was given a chance to really show what I could have done on the main roster.”

Ray suggested there were areas where she could have been more proactive in advocating for herself creatively and pitching ideas. “I wish it had been on my ideas,” she said. “I just wish I could have brought a bit more of that killer instinct that I know I can portray to the main roster.”

While she enjoyed working alongside Chelsea Green and Piper Niven and embraced every role she was given, she felt opportunities inside the ring became increasingly limited. “Time is very short, and it wasn’t increasing, it was just decreasing.”

That realization played a significant role in her thinking as her contract approached its conclusion.

Ray also discussed the evolution of her character after moving from NXT to the main roster. The darker, supernatural presentation that had become a hallmark of her NXT run never fully translated to WWE television after her call-up. “I kind of get the feeling that main roster is not any kind of spooky vibes right now.”

Despite that, she emphasized that she always committed fully to whichever character or direction was assigned to her. “I always gave it 100%.”

Now entering free agency, Ray is enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead and excited to test herself against talent she has never shared the ring with before.

Rather than rushing into a long-term deal with another company, she plans to explore the wrestling landscape and enjoy the freedom available outside WWE.

She pointed to the success that wrestlers such as Matt Cardona and Shotzi have found since leaving WWE as examples of the possibilities that now exist throughout the industry.

Ray also revealed that she will soon wrestle in Italy for the first time, one of many new experiences she hopes to enjoy during this next chapter of her career.

When asked about dream opponents, she quickly listed several names she has never faced, including Willow Nightingale, Mercedes Moné, Athena, and STARDOM standout Starlight Kid. “I just can’t wait to get in there and just see what story we can be, what magic we can make happen.”

Among her fondest WWE memories, one match continues to stand out.

Ray recalled a triple-threat bout involving herself, Piper Niven, and Tegan Nox in the United Kingdom. After speaking directly with Triple H, she successfully lobbied to have the match moved higher up a loaded card. “We absolutely killed it, in my opinion,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite matches with the company.”

As she embarks on the next phase of her career, Ray appears focused less on what might have been and more on the opportunities ahead. While she wishes she had been given a greater chance to showcase her full potential on WWE’s main roster, she leaves the company proud of her accomplishments and eager to create new moments elsewhere in professional wrestling.