Chris Jericho Reveals Why He Abandoned The Y2J Character

Throughout a career spanning more than three decades, Chris Jericho has built a reputation as one of professional wrestling’s greatest reinvention artists. From his days in WCW and WWE to his current run in AEW, Jericho has consistently evolved his character to stay relevant and avoid becoming stale.

During a recent conversation with Dan Marston, the former AEW World Champion reflected on what he considers the biggest creative gamble of his career—and it involved walking away from one of the most recognizable aspects of his persona.

According to Jericho, the boldest move he ever made was abandoning the iconic Y2J character that helped define much of his WWE success.

“I think it was probably when I dropped the whole Y2J persona and the countdown.”

Jericho explained that when he returned to WWE in 2007, he felt the character no longer carried the same energy it once had and feared he was becoming a nostalgia act rather than continuing to evolve.

“There was a time when I came back [to WWE] in 2007 where I was kind of—not going to say a diluted version of Chris Jericho—but it wasn’t the same. I had shorter hair, and times had changed. So I thought, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore. I don’t want to be a nostalgia act.’”

Determined to reinvent himself, Jericho made several dramatic changes to both his presentation and appearance. That included cutting his hair, changing his ring gear, and removing some of the most recognizable elements associated with the Y2J brand.

“I cut my hair and switched from long tights to trunks. I dropped the Y2J name and told the announcers, ‘Don’t ever call me Y2J ever again.’ We did a whole new video package that had none of that. And the countdown was so synonymous with Jericho. Get rid of the countdown. It’s done.”

Looking back, Jericho compared the decision to another famous entertainment transformation.

“That was kind of the first time where I really took a shot because I was like, you know, it’s almost like when Kiss took off the makeup. You’re doing something very drastic here, and you want people to understand we’re doing something different.”

Rather than worrying about how fans might react, Jericho focused on committing fully to the new direction and allowing the audience to decide whether they wanted to follow along.

“Whether you like it or don’t like it, that’s not for us to decide, but here’s where we’re going. Here’s the path that we’re taking. Come on board if you want to.”

While the move represented a significant risk at the time, Jericho said it ultimately reinforced an important lesson that has guided the rest of his career.

“That was a big risk, but not for long. It’s something that I had to do. That’s when I realized I can reinvent myself whenever I start feeling a little stale.”

The wrestling veteran added that creative growth often requires tuning out outside opinions and focusing on personal evolution.

“People will like some of it and not like some of it, but I can’t worry about what people think. I just have to worry about what I can do to be the best personality I can be.”

Jericho’s willingness to constantly reinvent himself has become one of the defining traits of his Hall of Fame-worthy career. Whether it was the suit-wearing “Best in the World at What I Do,” the eccentric “List of Jericho” era, the self-proclaimed “Demo God,” or his current AEW persona, his ability to adapt has helped him remain one of wrestling’s most enduring and influential performers.