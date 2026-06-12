Former WWE Star Addresses Viral Confrontation With Fan In Las Vegas

Veteran wrestler Big Vito believes he is currently producing the strongest work of his long and accomplished career.

During an appearance on Mac Davis’ YouTube show alongside WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, the former WCW, WWE, and ECW star reflected on his current role in JCW, revealed upcoming merchandise plans, discussed a viral confrontation with a fan, and opened up about his family’s connection to notorious mob boss Lucky Luciano.

Now serving as the leader of Luciano Enterprises in JCW, Vito said his current character is the culmination of everything he has learned throughout decades in the wrestling business. “I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t experience every single thing in my career to be able to do this at this point,” Vito said.

He credited the role’s creative freedom as a major reason why he has enjoyed it so much. “Doing what I’m doing now in JCW is accumulation of everything I’ve accomplished in wrestling, knowing how to do a promo, knowing what to do, teaching the guys.”

Vito emphasized that helping younger talent grow remains one of his biggest priorities. “All the guys I work with, I’ve brought them up to my level, to where they are stars with me,” he explained. “If you don’t work with talent and you don’t get them to be on your level, you do not elevate nobody.”

Host Mac Davis praised Vito’s performances, calling them the best work of his career, while Teddy Long echoed that sentiment. “Vito knows the game, Vito has been around a long time,” Long said. “I don’t think you guys could have a better guy than Vito in that role.”

The wrestling veteran also revealed that fans will soon be able to add new Big Vito collectibles to their collections. “I have an action figure coming out in a couple months. It’s already in production,” Vito announced.

According to Vito, the figure line will celebrate multiple phases of his wrestling career. “It’s going to be a two pack the first round and a two pack on the second round, because I’ve done four significant characters in my career that have gotten over.”

He also promoted his merchandise available through Pro Wrestling Tees and his podcast, The Don’s Final Offer.

Vito additionally addressed a fan altercation in Las Vegas that generated attention online. He confirmed the incident was legitimate and explained that tensions had been building beforehand.

He alleged that the individual had been threatening people and sending messages to his wife online before the confrontation occurred. “I see him make a beeline towards me, so I just got up because I knew something was going to happen, and once he bumped me, I was like, okay, it’s on now,” Vito recalled.

While some critics questioned his response, Vito said his goal was to control the situation rather than escalate it. “A lot of people criticize me because I didn’t crack them,” he said. “Control the head and move him. When I moved him, I got him down on the table.”

The conversation also turned to Vito’s family history, where he detailed his connection to legendary mob boss Lucky Luciano.

Vito stated that Luciano was his uncle and explained that his mother’s side of the family traced its roots back to the Lucania family before immigrating to the United States. “I lived the lifestyle, and I worked with some families,” Vito said.

However, he admitted he is thankful he didn’t fully understand the extent of those connections when he was younger. “I thank God I didn’t know who I was and who I was related to. I wouldn’t be sitting here, because I was a crazy son of a bitch at times.”

Looking back on one of the most memorable gimmicks of his WWE career, Vito discussed the controversial storyline that saw him wrestling while wearing a dress.

Rather than becoming a source of ridicule backstage, Vito said the angle actually earned him respect among his peers. “None of the guys ever gave me any guff about me being under investigation, wearing the dress,” he said. “The boys were always behind me and said that guy has a set of balls to go out there and do this.”

Vito believes the character was ahead of its time. “Here I am, this tough macho guy, and I’m wearing a dress, and these people just go, I wish I could be you for a day. It opened the door for people to be themselves.”

Long viewed the storyline as a test that Vito passed with flying colors. “They were trying to crack him, but he didn’t crack,” Long said. “He understands, just like me, this ain’t real.”

Reflecting on his career, Vito named working with stars such as Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, Kevin Nash, and Scott Steiner during his WCW days among his proudest accomplishments.

However, his most heartfelt comments were reserved for the late Terry Funk, whom he credited with having a lasting impact on his career.

“He shook my hand and handed me the belt on Nitro in front of millions of people, and when you do that for some young guy, you never forget it,” Vito said. “The things I’m doing now with these young guys is just a replica of what he taught me that night.”

Vito also singled out his feud with William Regal as one of the finest rivalries of his career.

Outside the ring, he credited his wife, Noel, for helping fuel his current success, revealing that she handles much of the branding and creative work behind Luciano Enterprises. He also shared that he stepped away from wrestling for several years to care for her after she suffered a stroke early in their marriage.

The interview wrapped up with Teddy Long sharing several road stories from his own career, including memorable tales involving Booker T, Nunzio, and the late Joey Maggs.

For Vito, however, the message was clear: after decades in the wrestling business, he believes his best work is happening right now.