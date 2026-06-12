JBL Blasts WWE Shareholder Lawsuit As ‘Bull***’

WWE Hall of Famer JBL did not hold back when discussing the recently settled WWE shareholder lawsuit tied to the merger that created TKO Group Holdings.

Speaking on the latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Conrad Thompson, JBL offered a candid assessment of the legal battle, which was resolved before reaching its scheduled trial date in Delaware. While the terms of the settlement have not been made public, JBL made it clear where he stands on the outcome.

“Yeah, and I don’t know what the settlement was. You know, my dad used to always tell me a bad settlement is better than a good lawsuit any day of the week, you know,” JBL said.

The former WWE Champion noted that lengthy legal battles can often become more trouble than they’re worth, regardless of the merits of the claims involved. “And sometimes, you know, I’ve been around Vince a long time. Vince just gets out of things, you know, that sometimes it’s just not worth the trouble.”

JBL admitted he was not familiar enough with the specifics of the case to comment on the actual allegations, but he viewed the resolution as a positive development for TKO. “These lawsuits are, you know, sometimes they’re just fishing, sometimes there’s some merit behind it. I don’t know the veracity of any of the claims, I don’t know the merit of the lawsuit itself, but getting out of this, that’s a really good thing for TKO.”

The lawsuit stemmed from WWE’s merger with UFC under Endeavor, which ultimately led to the formation of TKO Group Holdings. The case had attracted significant attention due to allegations surrounding the transaction and the possibility that Vince McMahon could have been called to testify.

JBL went on to compare the situation to conversations he remembered having with fellow wrestlers years ago, arguing that some lawsuits are filed primarily in hopes of securing a settlement.

“This is damn stupid,” he said before recalling a humorous story involving Terry Funk and Colonel Parker during his WCW days. “I remember I was sitting in the backstage area with Colonel Parker and Terry Funk one time, and they were going to go out and get their head blown off by the pyro and sue the company for $7 billion…”

JBL joked that the wrestlers had already planned how they would spend their imaginary fortune. “That’s when the company was not worth even $1 billion. And they just, they had figured this whole thing out. They spent hours, they even figured out how, where they were gonna spend their money, the island they were going to buy, all the different things, the boats, and all the different stuff.”

Using that story as an example, JBL argued that some lawsuits against large corporations are designed to pressure companies into paying settlements simply to avoid lengthy court battles. “Me and Ron used to talk about this all the time. We’re going to sue the company for a billion dollars, and we’re going to settle for $100,000 just so we get $100,000 and pay off our house. That’s what these lawyers are doing.”

“They’re saying, okay, this company is worth so much money, we’re going to step in here and we’re going to have some lawsuit, and we’re going to try to tie them up in court and see if we can’t get lucky and get a settlement, and that’s all these jackasses are doing.”

JBL added that he personally never saw much substance in the lawsuit. “There, I just don’t see any merit to this whatsoever.”

When asked whether he believed the plaintiffs received a significant settlement, JBL expressed skepticism. “These guys didn’t get any money, you know, because this is such bull***.”

He continued by criticizing what he sees as a broader trend of lawsuits aimed at generating publicity and financial settlements. “So many guys sue big companies… they sue these companies for something so egregious, they say, okay, we’re gonna give you all kinds of bad publicity, we’re gonna tie you up in lawsuit. And then they hope to settle for something very small, and I hope they didn’t get any money.”

JBL also suggested that if any money was paid, it was likely done simply to bring the matter to a close. “I’ve seen Vince over the years pay people off when he thought there was no cost whatsoever, but he paid him off to get rid of them.”

“It’s a nuisance fee, is what it is.”

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to argue that the legal system should impose greater consequences for lawsuits deemed frivolous. “And Vince would always say, you know, like my father said, a bad judgment is better than a good lawsuit anytime, and Vince felt the same way, and so I don’t doubt they just didn’t give them a little money to go away, which I think is absolute bull***, because that’s what’s wrong with society.”

“These guys need to have loser pays if they sue some company and it’s determined frivolous, they need to have a penalty in our judicial system today, so you don’t have all these stupid lawsuits.”

The settlement brings an end to a legal battle that had generated considerable attention within both the wrestling and business worlds. Prior reports indicated that a source close to McMahon believed the lawsuit lacked merit, pointing out that Endeavor’s offer was reportedly the highest bid received and was unanimously approved by WWE’s board, while shareholders ultimately benefited significantly from the merger that created TKO Group Holdings.

While the details of the settlement remain confidential, JBL made it abundantly clear that he views the conclusion of the case as a victory for WWE, TKO, and Vince McMahon.