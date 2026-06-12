Major WWE SummerSlam Match Reportedly Under Consideration

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, a singles match between former WWE Women’s Champions Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair has been pitched for the 2026 WWE SummerSlam premium live event (PLE). The report indicated that this matchup had already been tentatively scheduled for the show.

Sources mentioned that WWE’s creative team has been waiting for the right time to arrange this first-time showdown, and they believe SummerSlam is the perfect setting for it.

While plans for the match have not been finalized, there is a strong sentiment within WWE that the time is approaching for Cargill vs. Flair.

In recent weeks, Flair has begun engaging with Cargill on WWE programming. At WWE Clash in Italy last month, Flair intervened during Cargill’s title rematch against Rhea Ripley.

She emerged from the crowd to confront B-Fab and Michin, seeking payback for a recent attack on her tag team partner, Alexa Bliss. Additionally, when Cargill went for a pin on Ripley, Flair placed Ripley’s foot on the ropes, preventing Cargill from securing the victory and the title.

WWE has not yet officially announced the matchup. WWE SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

It will be broadcast live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.