Report: CM Punk Expected To Join WWE SmackDown Brand

CM Punk has been absent from WWE television since the night after WrestleMania 42, and while speculation surrounding his status has intensified in recent weeks, a new report suggests his time away is simply a matter of creative timing.

Punk’s last major appearance came at WrestleMania 42, where he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship. Since then, he has not appeared on WWE programming, fueling numerous online rumors about his relationship with the company.

However, according to Dave Meltzer, WWE sources continue to maintain that Punk’s absence is not the result of backstage issues or contract-related disputes. Instead, he has reportedly been kept off television until creative plans are finalized for his return.

Per Meltzer’s report, the current expectation is for Punk to re-emerge as part of WWE’s ongoing roster balancing efforts, potentially landing on Friday Night SmackDown rather than Monday Night Raw.

The reasoning behind that move reportedly centers on the depth of star power currently featured on Raw. The red brand already boasts major names such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, The Usos, Jacob Fatu, Bron Breakker, and Logan Paul.

By comparison, Punk could immediately become a centerpiece attraction on SmackDown alongside top stars including Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley, with Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre also expected to factor into the blue brand’s main-event picture.

One potential direction reportedly discussed internally is a high-profile feud between Punk and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

WWE appeared to tease tension between the two stars during the Raw following WrestleMania, leading many fans to speculate that a major showdown could be in the works once Punk returns.

Rhodes currently remains occupied with Gunther and Sami Zayn, while also preparing for a championship defense against Gunther on the June 19 edition of SmackDown.

Although SmackDown is reportedly viewed as Punk’s likely destination, a return during the July 6 episode of Monday Night Raw in Chicago remains a possibility. The report notes that the date has been discussed internally, and Punk’s hometown crowd would provide a fitting setting for his comeback regardless of which brand he ultimately joins.

Should Punk return in early July, WWE would have several major events available as launching points for his next storyline, including Night of Champions on June 27, the July 18 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, and the two-night SummerSlam premium live event scheduled for August 1 and August 2.

While WWE has yet to officially announce Punk’s return date, all indications continue to point toward the former World Champion re-entering the spotlight in the coming weeks as the road to SummerSlam begins to take shape.