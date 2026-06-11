Backstage News On WWE Return Plans For Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre And CM Punk

A new backstage report suggests WWE could soon be welcoming back several of its biggest stars, with Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk all reportedly expected to return before or around SummerSlam 2026.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, an internal WWE document circulated earlier this month referenced both Orton and McIntyre in relation to SummerSlam plans, indicating that the company expects the two former world champions to be available for its biggest event of the summer.

Neither superstar has appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania 42.

Orton has reportedly been sidelined while recovering from a back injury, while McIntyre stepped away from WWE television to film his role in the upcoming Highlander movie.

Although WWE has not officially announced return dates for either performer, the internal references have fueled speculation that creative plans involving both men are already being discussed behind the scenes.

SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled to take place across two nights on August 1 and August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, making the potential returns of Orton and McIntyre significant additions to the event’s lineup.

The report also provided another update on the status of CM Punk, whose absence has been the subject of considerable online speculation in recent weeks.

Punk has not appeared on WWE television since the night after WrestleMania 42, leading to numerous rumors regarding his future with the company. However, multiple reports have since indicated that there is no known issue between Punk and WWE and that a return is expected.

According to WrestleVotes, momentum continues to build toward Punk reappearing in the near future.

The report stated that all signs currently point toward Punk returning on—or before—the July 6 edition of Monday Night Raw from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

A return in Chicago would be particularly fitting given Punk’s deep connection to the city and the consistently strong reactions he receives from his hometown audience.

While WWE has yet to officially confirm the return plans for Orton, McIntyre, or Punk, the latest backstage information suggests that all three stars remain firmly in the company’s plans as the road to SummerSlam continues to take shape.

If those expectations hold true, WWE could be preparing for a major influx of star power heading into one of the most important events on its 2026 calendar.