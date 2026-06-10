Backstage Update On CM Punk And AJ Lee WWE Rumors

A new report has poured cold water on the growing speculation surrounding CM Punk’s WWE status, with multiple backstage sources reportedly dismissing several of the rumors that have circulated online in recent weeks.

Punk has been absent from WWE television since the night after WrestleMania 42, where he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship during WrestleMania Sunday.

Since then, social media has been flooded with claims regarding Punk’s relationship with WWE, including rumors that he was unhappy over matters involving his wife, AJ Lee, and speculation that he was attempting to leave the company.

According to Fightful Select, those claims do not align with what sources within WWE have been saying behind the scenes.

The report noted that WWE personnel familiar with AJ Lee’s return indicated that her comeback and subsequent run were planned well in advance. Sources stated that Lee ultimately completed the program that had been mapped out for her, and those who worked closely with her were unaware of any significant creative changes or backstage issues that would support the rumors currently circulating online.

Fightful also reported that none of the WWE sources they spoke with had heard anything to suggest Punk was seeking a release from his contract.

Furthermore, the outlet stated that there was no indication that WWE had approached Punk about taking a pay cut, despite speculation suggesting otherwise.

According to Fightful: “nobody in WWE, among the dozens @FightfulSelect has spoken to, has heard that Punk wanted out of his WWE contract, and no talent we heard from believed he was asked to take a pay cut.”

The report is the latest in a series of updates attempting to address the growing number of rumors surrounding Punk’s absence.

Earlier reports from other sources similarly indicated that WWE continues to have future plans involving Punk, including new merchandise and scheduled appearances later this year.

While WWE has yet to publicly explain why Punk has been off television since WrestleMania season, Fightful noted that the expectation internally remains that he will return in time for SummerSlam 2026.

With WWE’s biggest event of the summer rapidly approaching, Punk’s eventual return is expected to be one of the company’s most closely watched storylines.

For now, however, it appears that many of the rumors regarding backstage tension, AJ Lee-related issues, contract disputes, or a potential departure from WWE may have little basis in reality according to those working within the company.