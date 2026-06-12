John Cena Reveals Major Concern About WWE’s New Fan-Voted Event

As WWE continues developing plans for the upcoming John Cena Classic, John Cena has offered the most detailed look yet at what he hopes the event will become.

Speaking with US Weekly, the 17-time World Champion described the tournament as an evolving concept but made it clear that he envisions it as a unique showcase designed to spotlight both current stars and the next generation of WWE talent. “It’s still a work in progress. What I want to see is a night of exhibition matches.”

Cena explained that the foundation of the event stems from a piece of advice he frequently gives younger performers. “I always try to say to young talent, ‘Tell me who you are in one sentence.’”

For Cena, that one-sentence description of the event is simple. “The John Cena Classic is WWE’s All-Star Game. That’s the sentence. And then we branch out from that.”

According to Cena, one of the most exciting aspects of the concept is the opportunity to mix talent from WWE’s various brands, creating fresh matchups that fans would not typically see. “I envision a world where it’s exhibition matches, WWE Superstars competing with NXT Superstars. Maybe they’re on the same team, maybe they face off against each other.”

He also revealed that tournament brackets are expected to play a significant role in the format. “I think the bracketology is interesting.”

Cena added that he would like to personally invite competitors into the tournament, making participation feel more meaningful for those involved. “I love a world where I personally invite the talent to participate so they know how much it means to me.”

If that vision becomes reality, it could see Cena making appearances across all three major WWE brands. “That means more trips to Raw, more trips to SmackDown, more trips to NXT.”

Beyond the matches themselves, Cena hopes to turn the event into a major spectacle with multiple reveals leading up to the show. “We have reveals of all this stuff. We tell everybody where it is and when it is.”

He also confirmed plans for a brand-new championship that will be awarded to the tournament winner. “We’re going to debut a new championship, so I’d love the audience to see that.”

Cena envisions giving both fans and competitors an early look at the title before the event takes place. “I’d love the participants to see that beforehand. I’d love to do a card reveal where you realize the event and these are the matchups.”

Another key element being explored is fan participation. However, Cena emphasized that he wants any voting process to be fair and protected from manipulation. “We’ve got to figure out the fan vote. I do not want it sabotaged. I do not want it hijacked.”

Acknowledging the realities of modern social media, Cena said WWE will need safeguards in place. “I know there are a lot of burner accounts out there and a lot of bots out there.”

While he wants fans to have a voice, he stressed that the process must remain authentic. “Audience participation is what I want — fair audience participation — because I’m the success story. I’m trying to encompass my journey in an evening.”

Cena then reflected on his own path to WWE superstardom, explaining how the tournament mirrors the opportunities he was given early in his career. “I was the WWE last pick. I was going to be fired. I was given a second chance, and not a main-event second chance.”

Rather than immediately becoming a headliner, Cena said he worked his way up one step at a time. “I started on the minor league shows. I started on the weekend shows and live events, winning over one fan at a time.”

That philosophy is at the heart of what he hopes the John Cena Classic will represent. “This is a night where you can put down your business card and say, ‘You’re going to remember this name.’”

At the same time, Cena believes established stars can use the event to reinforce why they are already at the top of the industry. “And if you’re already a champion and you participate in the event, you can say, ‘That’s why I am who I am.’”

Ultimately, Cena sees the John Cena Classic as a celebration of WWE’s present and future, offering a platform for breakout performances while highlighting the company’s biggest stars. “It’s truly just an exhibition of our best and brightest of today and tomorrow, and you never know what’s going to happen.”

While WWE has yet to announce an official launch date for the John Cena Classic, Cena’s latest comments provide the clearest indication yet of the ambitious vision behind what could become one of the company’s most unique annual attractions.