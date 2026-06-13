WWE Auctions Off El Grande Americano’s Mask From AAA Show

As reported by PWMania.com, El Grande Americano II defeated Chad Gable, known as the Original El Grande Americano, in a Mask vs. Mask match at AAA’s Noche de los Grandes event on May 30th.

WWE has announced that they are auctioning off the mask worn by El Grande Americano during his Mask vs. Mask match against Gable. The proceeds from this charity auction will go to the Dr. Sonrisas Foundation, a registered non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of children facing critical illnesses. The foundation aims to fulfill their greatest dreams, bringing them joy, hope, and emotional support during their bravest battles.

The auction will close on June 25th, and as of now, the highest bid stands at $11,015.

The mask is autographed and is described as follows:

“This authentic AAA match-used mask is the one El Grande Americano wore through that fight, hand-signed across the back and left with the frayed edges, torn openings and gold-and-silver scars from the main-event battle. The front still carries the El Grande Americano crest, but the damage around it is what turns the mask from gear into evidence.

Gable handed over his mask after the loss. El Grande Americano kept his name, kept his face hidden and left Monterrey with the kind of lucha libre trophy that cannot be remade.”