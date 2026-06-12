Kevin Owens’ Wife Calls Out Cathy Kelley Over Family Comments

A recent interview involving WWE personality Cathy Kelley has led to a public response from Kevin Owens’ wife, Karina, who took issue with comments Kelley made regarding the Owens family.

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kelley opened up about being recently diagnosed with autism and discussed the support she has received from friends within WWE, including Owens, whom she described as one of her closest friends.

Reflecting on their friendship, Kelley explained that their connection developed naturally over time.

“I want to say it just gradually grew over time. He has a lot of the same humor that my family has, so you naturally end up gravitating toward people who get that.”

Kelley went on to praise Owens for being supportive following her diagnosis and referenced his personal experience with the subject.

“But yeah, he’s been super supportive, especially since the diagnosis, because he knows so much about it through his son. He’s also a very grounded person.”

She added that Owens has become someone she regularly turns to for guidance and advice.

“He’s someone I can go to for advice because he’ll be direct about it and give you an honest, thoughtful answer.”

Following the interview, Karina Owens addressed the comments in a statement shared via her Instagram Story, expressing frustration that her child had been discussed publicly.

“As someone who actively tries to stay out of drama, when it comes to my child, I have to speak up.”

Karina questioned why Kelley chose to mention her son during the interview and disputed the information that was shared.

“Recently, @CathyKelley mentioned my son in an interview. Why she would choose to talk about someone else’s child’s medical history is beyond me.”

She also emphasized that privacy has always been important to her family and said she was upset that the matter was discussed without consent.

“What she said isn’t true. I do my best to keep my family private. As a protective mother, it really angers me when someone takes it upon themselves to talk about my children on a public platform without my, Kevin’s, or their consent.”

Karina concluded her message by expressing disbelief that she felt the need to publicly address the situation.

“The fact that I need to come out and clear this up is so ridiculous.”

As of this writing, neither Kelley nor Kevin Owens has publicly commented on Karina’s statement.

The situation has generated discussion among wrestling fans online, particularly regarding the balance between personal experiences, public interviews, and family privacy. Whether any additional responses will be made remains to be seen.