Backstage Update On Talla Tonga’s WWE Status

WWE star and member of the MFT stable, Talla Tonga, has not appeared on SmackDown since the April 17th episode, where he participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

His absence from recent WWE programming has sparked speculation about his status with the company, particularly amid a series of WWE talent cuts. There has been no on-air mention or update regarding Tonga, leading to questions about his situation.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Tonga is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury but is expected to return fairly soon. The report also noted that no specific details about the nature of the injury have been shared. This update helps clarify the situation amid online speculation following his April 17th appearance.

For now, Tonga remains off television as he recovers, and further information will be provided once he is ready to return to in-ring competition.

MFT, the stable that Tonga is part of, is currently feuding with R-Truth and Damian Priest for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Tonga was supposed to team up with JC Mateo for a rematch for the title.