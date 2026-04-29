What Happened After Tuesday’s WWE NXT Ended

On Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, Shiloh Hill, the winner of WWE LFG season two, secured a singles victory over “Absolute” Ricky Saints. It was announced during Friday’s show that Saints is headed to WWE SmackDown.

Saints expressed gratitude after the show. He thanked Matt Bloom, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and various members of the NXT crew, including the production team, trainers, and the merchandise team.

Saints also extended his thanks to the fans for their support throughout his journey, including his title wins. He hopes they will continue to follow him on SmackDown and celebrated by high-fiving fans around the ring before leaving.