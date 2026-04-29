Sheamus Shares Update On Shoulder Injury And Recovery

WWE veteran Sheamus appeared on the OTB Football podcast to discuss various topics, including the shoulder injury that sidelined him, as well as his recovery timeline and process.

Sheamus said, “Yeah, this one has been difficult. It kind of came out of nowhere. I started noticing my shoulder around May-June at Clash in Paris against Rusev. It was bothering me, and I thought I tore it. I got a couple of shots in there, and it felt good for a little while, but ultimately it was just a matter of time before it stopped moving on me. I tried to push through it to the point where I couldn’t move my arms. I had surgery on December 30. Ever since then, I’ve been rehabbing. I’m dying to get back in the ring and back to work. I have cabin fever.”

Sheamus’ last match in WWE took place on the November 17th episode of RAW. He participated in a 6-Man Tag Team Match alongside 17-time World Champion John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. They competed against The Judgment Day, which consisted of “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Finn Bálor. After the match, Sheamus underwent shoulder surgery on December 30th and has been recovering since.

In addition to his wrestling career, Sheamus recently made an appearance at the 2026 NFL Draft, where he announced the draft pick for the Tennessee Titans.

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)