Backstage Details Emerge On WWE Attire And Costs

In the latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question about the Demolition-inspired attire worn by The Irresistible Force, consisting of Nia Jax and Lash Legend, at WWE WrestleMania 42.

During the event, Jax and Legend defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4-Way Match against the teams of WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella and the returning Paige, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Regarding WWE’s influence on gear and attire costs, Sapp said it’s “almost always” WWE talent’s responsibility to cover these expenses and handle their gear for appearances.

However, he also noted that there are instances when WWE seamstresses and seamsters assist with these matters. Additionally, it was reported that when WWE women need special gear made for events in Saudi Arabia, it remains their responsibility to manage both the gear and any associated costs.