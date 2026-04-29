Rusev Reacts To ‘Rusev Day’ Chants At WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE star Rusev spoke with NYC Demon Diva about various topics, including how it felt to hear fans chant “Rusev Day” at WrestleMania 42.

Rusev said, “Man, it felt really good. I was really happy with it cuz it’s not like I provoked it. You know, I was just put in the ladder and the whole like 55,000 people to come together, chant Rusev Day. It really threw me back to WrestleMania in New Orleans when the whole stadium, the whole city was chatting. So, it felt really good, man. Thank you, guys. Thank you.”

On the Ladder Match:

“I did. I did watch the match back, and it was, I mean, it was tremendous. I think it was the match of the night, and maybe I’m biased because I was in it, but the crowd reaction was tremendous throughout the match. The constant action, everybody going back, everybody has a chance, everybody almost becoming a champion, right? It was everybody was so close, but at the end, we just — it was too much pain inflicted, too much damage inflicted, and Penta, you know, took advantage of everybody. And congrats on him for that.”

On representing his Bulgarian heritage and entering with the flag:

“Thank you. Thank you. I really didn’t; it was not even a big plan. I put it in my bag. I was, you know what? I’m going to feel it. And the day, you know, a few hours before WrestleMania, we had parliamentary elections for Bulgaria. So, I had to find the local place, went in, casting my vote, cuz it’s so important. It’s so important to to represent your country, your heritage, and uh just to be part of the whole process. So, thank you. I was really proud of representing my country as always.”

On his last year since returning to WWE at the RAW after WrestleMania 41:

“Man, ups and downs. You know, last year, even when I found out I’m going to debut after WrestleMania. You’re always so happy, but at the same time, man, I’m missing the big show. You know, it’s like, man, and it happened, I debuted it before Wrestlemania, you know, back in 2014. But, you know, just going through the year, going through some great matches with Sheamus, some great matches with Rey [Fenix], with Penta, even to win the Intercontinental title. It was always ups and downs, ups and downs. And finally, when we had that latter match, I say, ‘Hey, I’ve already beat Penta, right? I got screwed by Dominik Mysterio, hit by the hammer. So, it just makes sense if I compete in this match so I can reclaim what’s actually mine.’ And it was a lot of emotions throughout the whole year. You know, some great heights and then some great lows, but at the end, a big payoff at WrestleMania, I will always take every.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)