Indi Hartwell Reveals Origin Of Her ‘Indi Wrestling’ Nickname

TNA Wrestling star Indi Hartwell spoke with Simon Miller from WhatCulture about various topics, including the origin of her nickname “Indi Wrestling.”

Hartwell said, “All right. So, in NXT when I first started working with Johnny and Candace, you know how Johnny is Johnny Wrestling? So, this was Christmas 2020. We did a Christmas special. Johnny gave me a PS5. It was an empty box and he said it’s much more than an empty box. He’s giving me the name of Indi Wrestling cuz he’s Johnny Wrestling.”

On not winning the TNA Knockouts World Title yet:

“I mean, the past year’s been good. I still haven’t achieved my goal of winning the Knockouts title. Yeah, I’m a bit disappointed in myself, and I do feel like a failure, and I feel like I’m letting my fans down.”

On working as a ball girl for the Melbourne Victory football team:

“My team is Melbourne Victory. I used to be a ball girl for them. I played soccer and our team, they would use us as the ball girls. They were sick. Got to meet all the players and throw the balls back.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)