Viewership Numbers For Hulk Hogan: Real American Docuseries On Netflix

Hulk Hogan: Real American was released on Netflix last week, and the streaming platform reported that the four-episode docuseries ranked #6 with 3.0 million views. According to Netflix, this number is based on 12.3 million hours viewed across the four hour-long episodes.

The series fell behind last week’s WWE RAW, and its viewership was lower than the 4.9 million views the Mr. McMahon documentary garnered in its first week in October 2024. It’s important to note that Mr. McMahon received more promotion due to its topical relevance than Real American did.

Hulk Hogan: Real American managed to break into the top 10 in 10 countries, ranking as follows: Canada (#4), the United States (#5), Denmark (#9), Finland (#6), the United Kingdom (#4), Ireland (#3), Norway (#9), Sweden (#10), Australia (#10), and New Zealand (#9).