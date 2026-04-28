WWE NXT Releases Continue Following WrestleMania, More Cuts Possible

WWE has released several performers from both its main roster and NXT in the days following WrestleMania 42, with additional cuts reportedly still to come.

While the main roster releases appear to have wrapped up for now, Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the list of NXT departures is believed to be larger than what has been publicly confirmed, suggesting more names could emerge from the Performance Center in the coming days.

Among those already released are Andre Chase, Dante Chen, Tyra Mae Steele, Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, Malik Blade, Luca Crusifino, Chris Island, Sirena Linton, Trill London, and Carlee Bright. Bright notably announced her departure just ahead of the premiere of WWE LFG Season Three.

Several of the released talents had appeared regularly on NXT and EVOLVE programming, including Dupont, Igwe, Steele, Blade, and Crusifino.

According to BodySlam, corroborating a report from Fightful Select, the releases were influenced in part by WWE signing a number of new talents who have yet to be officially announced.

Another factor cited was internal performance expectations, with some of the released wrestlers reportedly not progressing within the company’s training system as quickly as anticipated.

With reports indicating that further NXT cuts may still be on the horizon, the situation remains ongoing as WWE continues to reshape its roster following WrestleMania season.