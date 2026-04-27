Update On Kairi Sane’s WWE Status Following Release

PWInsider has moved to shut down speculation surrounding Kairi Sane’s WWE status following her release last Friday.

According to the report, claims suggesting Sane’s release had been rescinded are incorrect, and there is no possibility of her appearing on Raw to conclude her storyline alongside Asuka and IYO SKY.

Sane has already returned to Japan, making any potential appearance impossible regardless of contractual speculation. Despite trending heavily on social media following news of her release, there has been no change to her situation.

The decision to release Sane reportedly caused significant internal frustration within World Wrestling Entertainment. According to Fightful Select, many within the company were shocked given her involvement in an ongoing program with Asuka and IYO SKY, with her departure coming before any meaningful payoff to the storyline.

Fan backlash was immediate, with the hashtag “WeWantKairi” gaining traction online. Jackie Redmond also reacted publicly to the news before quickly deleting her post.

Sane was in her second run with WWE after returning in 2023. During that time, she captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice alongside Asuka as part of the Kabuki Warriors. She was among 25 wrestlers released by WWE on April 24 as part of the post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.