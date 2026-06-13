MLW Fusion Results – June 13, 2026

The following results are from Saturday’s MLW (Major League Wrestling) Fusion event at the Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois:

– KUSHIDA (c) def. Alan Angels to retain his MLW World Middleweight Championship.

– Okumura joins CONTRA.

– Alex Hammerstone, wielding a pipe, confronts Matt Riddle backstage and is held back by security.

– Josh Bishop def. Matthew Justice in a Chicago Street Fight.

– MLW Southern Crown Championship is introduced.

– Killer Kross (c) vs. Matt Riddle in an MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match ends in a no contest.

– Cesar Duran and his family have been eliminated by CONTRA.