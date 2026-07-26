Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 5 Results – July 26, 2026
Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Maika (6) defeated Tomoka Inaba (4) via Michinoku Driver II (8:03)
Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Konami (4) defeated Lady C (0) via Punt Kick (8:29)
Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Natsuko Tora (2) defeated Rina (2) via Swanton Bomb (10:54)
Champion vs. Champion Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM (4) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara (4) via Azumi Sushi 2 Pieces (3:02)
Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Azusa Inaba (3) vs. Mei Seira (3) ends in a Time Limit Draw (15:00) (Both ladies get a point)
Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Itsuki Aoki (6) defeated Akira Kurogane (0) via Rasahasami (11:02)
Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Rina Yamashita (6) vs. Maki Itoh (3) ends in a Double Count Out (12:00) (Both ladies get a point)
Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Utami Hayashishita (3) defeated Saya Iida (6) via Crusade (13:45)
Red Stars Standings After Night 7
Block A
1st Place- Itsuki Aoki & Maika (6 Points) (3-0)
2nd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara & Tomoka Inaba (4 Points) (2-3) & Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM (4 Points) (2-1)
3rd Place- Natsuko Tora & Rina (2 Points) (1-2)
Last Place- Akira Kurogane (0 Points) (0-3)
Block B
1st Place- Rina Yamashita (6 Points) (2-1-2) & Saya Iida (6 Points) (3-1)
2nd Place- Konami (4 Points) (2-0)
3rd Place- Azusa Inaba & Mei Seira (3 Points) (1-2-1) & Utami Hayashishita & Maki Itoh (3 Points) (1-1-1)
Last Place- Lady C (0 Points) (0-3)