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Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 5 Results – July 26, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix
Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix

Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 5 Results – July 26, 2026

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Maika (6) defeated Tomoka Inaba (4) via Michinoku Driver II (8:03)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Konami (4) defeated Lady C (0) via Punt Kick (8:29)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Natsuko Tora (2) defeated Rina (2) via Swanton Bomb (10:54)

Champion vs. Champion Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM (4) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara (4) via Azumi Sushi 2 Pieces (3:02)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Azusa Inaba (3) vs. Mei Seira (3) ends in a Time Limit Draw (15:00) (Both ladies get a point)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Itsuki Aoki (6) defeated Akira Kurogane (0) via Rasahasami (11:02)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Rina Yamashita (6) vs. Maki Itoh (3) ends in a Double Count Out (12:00) (Both ladies get a point)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix
Utami Hayashishita (3) defeated Saya Iida (6) via Crusade (13:45)

Red Stars Standings After Night 7

Block A

1st Place- Itsuki Aoki & Maika (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara & Tomoka Inaba (4 Points) (2-3) & Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM (4 Points) (2-1)

3rd Place- Natsuko Tora & Rina (2 Points) (1-2)

Last Place- Akira Kurogane (0 Points) (0-3)

Block B

1st Place- Rina Yamashita (6 Points) (2-1-2) & Saya Iida (6 Points) (3-1)

2nd Place- Konami (4 Points) (2-0)

3rd Place- Azusa Inaba & Mei Seira (3 Points) (1-2-1) & Utami Hayashishita & Maki Itoh (3 Points) (1-1-1)

Last Place- Lady C (0 Points) (0-3)

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