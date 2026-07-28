Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 6 Results – July 28, 2026

6 Woman Tag Team Match

Cosmic Angels (Saori Anou & Natsupoi) & Anne Kanaya defeated Kiyoka Kotatsu, Matoi Hamabe & Ema Maishima via Tantandol on Kotatsu (7:40)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Artist Of Stardom Champion Julia Hart (2) defeated Rian (0) via Hartless (5:31)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Itsuki Aoki (8) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara (4) via Rasahasami (10:04)

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Ami Sourei (2) defeated High Speed Champion Yuna Mizumori (0) via Kaminari Nogotoku (7:29)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Maki Itoh (5) defeated Lady C (0) via Itoh Clutch (8:03)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Natsuko Tora (4) defeated Maika (6) via Swanton Bomb (11:18)

Champion vs. Champion Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

World Of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki (4) defeated Goddess Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (0) via German Suplex (7:05)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Konami (6) defeated Utami Hayashishita (3) via Guillotine Sleeper Hold (12:41)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix

Starlight Kid (1) vs. Saya Kamitani (1) ends in a Time Limit Draw (15:00) (Both ladies get a point)

Standings After Night 6

Red Stars

Block A

1st Place- Itsuki Aoki (8 Points) (4-0)

2nd Place- Maika (6 Points) (3-1)

3rd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Sayaka Kurara (4 Points) (2-4), Goddess Of Stardom Champion AZM (4 Points) (2-1), Tomoka Inaba (4 Points) (2-3) & Natsuko Tora (4 Points) (2-2)

4th Place- Rina (2 Points) (1-2)

Last Place- Akira Kurogane (0 Points) (0-3)

Block B

1st Place- Rina Yamashita (6 Points) (2-1-2), Saya Iida (6 Points) (3-1) & Konami (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- Maki Itoh (5 Points) (2-1-1)

3rd Place- Utami Hayashishita, Azusa Inaba & Mei Seira (3 Points) (1-2-1)

Last Place- Lady C (0 Points) (0-4)

Blue Stars

Block A

1st Place- World Of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki & Ruaka (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Aya Sakura, Hanako & Hina (2 Points) (1-1) & Artist Of Stardom Champion Julia Hart (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (0 Points) (0-3) & Rian (0 Points) (0-2)

Block B

1st Place- Wonder Of Stardom Champion Hanan & Momo Watanabe (4 Points) (2-0) & Koguma (4 Points) (2-1)

2nd Place- Ami Sourei (2 Points) (1-1)

3rd Place- Starlight Kid & Saya Kamitani (1 Point) (0-0-1)

Last Place- High Speed Champion Yuna Mizumori (0 Points) (0-2) & Kikyo Furusawa (0 Points) (0-3)