WWE Summer Tour Live Event Results From Bakersfield, California 7/26/2026

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Summer Tour live event at the Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– The Bloodline (“Main Event” Jey Uso, “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu) def. “The Mega Star” LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Danhausen def. The Miz in a Singles Match.

– Sol Ruca (c) def. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

– 2026 WWE King of the Ring “The Ruler” Oba Femi and “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins def. The Vision (“The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “The Pressure” Austin Theory) (c) via disqualification in a WWE World Tag Team Championship Match, but The Vision retain their titles.

– “The Queen” Charlotte Flair def. The Baddies’ Michin via DQ in a Singles Match after Jade Cargill and The Baddies’ B-Fab interfered, setting up a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green def. Jade Cargill and The Baddies (Michin and B-Fab) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– Trick Williams (c) def. Baron Corbin, Carmelo Hayes and “Absolute” Ricky Saints in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain his WWE United States Championship.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk def. “The Ring General” GUNTHER and Sami Zayn in a Tag Team Match.