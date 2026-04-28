Sol Ruca Opens Up About Surprise WWE RAW Debut

WWE star Sol Ruca appeared on the RAW Recap podcast with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant. She discussed various topics, including how she learned about her RAW debut.

Ruca said, “It feels absolutely incredible. I mean, this is not what I was expecting at all. I came here to do some World matches, some media stuff, and then a few days in they were like, ‘Actually, you’re gonna be on Raw.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, okay, cool. Well, good thing I brought extra clothes in here and stuff.’ And honestly, I thought it was gonna be like a crowd shot or a backstage or what have you, and getting here, they’re like ‘Promo, match, interviews,’ all that. And I’m like, ‘All right. Like, this is it. This is my time to make my moment and prove myself.’ And especially being in the ring with Liv Morgan, who just came off of a huge win at WrestleMania. And like her mic work, her ring work is incredible, and to be able to be put in that position, it honestly gave me a confidence boost. Like, ‘Yeah, clearly they know that I can do this and that I’m here for a reason.’”

On having no notice:

“Yeah, honestly, I prefer that. I like to not know because then I don’t get as nervous… I think yeah, exactly, ‘Who knows [if she’ll get the reaction she did]? Especially coming in from NXT. Like, a lot of the time people at Raw, people who watch at home don’t watch NXT as well. So coming out there coming from NXT is a big gamble, and like, ‘I don’t know if these people are gonna know who I am. I don’t know if they’re gonna care for what I have to say.’ Again, going into Liv Morgan like, yes she is a heel, but people do love her as well. So, I’m like, I could be booed, you know? I don’t know. So yeah, going out there, you just kind of have to be confident and go for it and it definitely threw me off a little bit. Like, as soon as I said my first line they popped and I was like, ‘Okay, they know who I am.’ But it’s a learning curve going from NXT to here to listen to the crowd and be able to have a little bit slower of a pace. And like feed off the crowd and just have your moments.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)