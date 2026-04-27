Jim Cornette Fires Back At Melania Trump Over Comments

Veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette has weighed in on the ongoing controversy involving Melania Trump and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

The situation began when Melania Trump issued a public statement criticising Kimmel over a recent monologue that referenced her family, calling on ABC to take action against the host.

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country… his words are corrosive and deepen the political sickness within America.”

She went on to argue that figures like Kimmel should not have a platform in people’s homes each night, adding:

“Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand.”

Cornette responded on social media with a strongly worded rebuttal, criticising Melania Trump and her husband while rejecting her characterisation of Kimmel’s comments.

While his response drew attention for its intensity, it has also sparked debate online, with reactions divided along familiar political lines.

The exchange adds to the growing crossover between wrestling personalities and broader cultural and political discussions on social media, where figures from the industry increasingly engage with topics beyond wrestling.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.