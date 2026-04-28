Why The Undertaker Is Missing From WWE LFG Season 3

The third season of WWE LFG premiered on Sunday, April 26th, and for the first time ever, the show did not feature WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. The Phenom served as head coach during the first two seasons, mentoring Tyra Mae Steele and Shiloh Hill.

In December 2025, it was reported that Kevin Owens would replace The Undertaker in the third season. Additionally, Natalya has taken over for Michelle McCool.

In the first episode of WWE LFG Season Three, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels explained that The Undertaker’s commitments with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide led to Owens taking his place. The Undertaker has become heavily involved with the Mexican promotion in recent months, overseeing creative direction and show booking while also mentoring talent.

During the episode, Michaels also announced a format change, stating that the show will now focus on helping young prospects transition to NXT TV instead of competing for a contract.

Meanwhile, Owens is excited about the opportunity to mentor young talents and return to the ring after expressing that he was “losing his mind” being away from it. He has been absent from WWE TV since April 2025 due to a career-threatening neck injury and was originally scheduled to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.