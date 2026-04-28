Tatum Paxley Opens Up On AJ Lee Influence

WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley spoke with TMZ Sports about various topics, including AJ Lee’s desire to adopt her.

Paxley said, “Oh my gosh, there really isn’t a word for it. I met her for the first time during Mania week, and I remember I saw her and (CM) Punk walking up, and I was like, “Oh my gosh, this is my first time meeting you.” You know, I’m hugging her, and she was just like so incredibly kind and so incredibly sweet. And you know, I just love that we get to have like vets like that here. I’m so thankful that she’s back and she’s doing amazing. And you know, to get recognized, noticed by her, it means the world. You know, again, it just reminds me, ‘I’m doing my job. I’m doing good.’ And I would love down the line that I could do more stuff with her because I think when you put two crazy chicks together, you’re going to get some pretty cool stuff.”

On her goals for the WWE main roster:

“I think I could do anything. I can fit anywhere. I can make anything happen. Obviously, doing something with AJ Lee would be like beyond my wildest dreams. Something I could have never predicted for myself. But a thousand percent of you know, of course, I would love to do stuff with AJ Lee…And uh, I’ve, you know, daydreamed about so many positions and spots and people that I can do things with. And of course, Alexa Bliss is like my, you know, my number one response. Um, as I’ve said in many interviews, she’s the reason that, you know, I’m wrestling right now. She was my inspiration. So, I would be happy anywhere on the main roster. I’d be thankful for any position, and I’ll make anything work, and I’ll give it my all. But doing something with AJ Lee or Alexa Bliss, I think that’s definitely where my heart belongs.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)