WWE EVOLVE Champion Pulled From Independent Wrestling Event

Limitless Wrestling has announced that the reigning WWE EVOLVE Champion, Aaron Rourke, has been withdrawn from their upcoming show on Saturday, June 20th, and will no longer appear in Portland, Maine.

The announcement reads, “BREAKING: Due to a WWE contractual obligation, Aaron Rourke will no longer be appearing for Limitless Wrestling on June 20th.

As our wrestlers move up the ranks, this is the risk we run as an independent organization booking contracted talent.

We’ll continue to take those risks to always bring the very best professional wrestling possible to Maine. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

The show will feature Donovan Dijak defending the Limitless Wrestling World Championship against Bear Bronson, as well as a match between Nic Nemeth and Anthony Greene.

WWE has removed several WWE ID talents from their indie dates that weekend. This includes Veronica Haven, Sloane Jacobs, Anya Rune, and Laynie Luck, who were scheduled to appear at Dreamwave’s All Star Weekend. Additionally, Chazz “Starboy” Hall has been pulled from West Coast Pro Wrestling’s show.

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Due to a WWE contractual obligation, Aaron Rourke will no longer be appearing for Limitless Wrestling on June 20th. As our wrestlers move up the ranks, this is the risk we run as an independent organization booking contracted talent. (1/2) — Limitless Wrestling (@LWMaine) June 11, 2026