Rey Mysterio Reveals He Nearly Retired Before Dominik Entered Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently appeared on The Late Run, where he discussed a variety of topics.

One of the main points he touched on was his near decision to quit wrestling due to feelings of burnout a few years ago. It was only after his son, Dominik, expressed his desire to enter the wrestling business that Rey decided to continue his own career.

Rey Mysterio said, “I actually do remember a point that happened in my life. Not too long ago, maybe about five or six years, I just wasn’t getting that same emotion when I would step into the ring. I think my body was burnt out mentally and physically. I told my wife, I remember sitting down with her and telling her, ‘I just don’t feel what I would always feel every time I would step into the ring; I think I’m going to tap out. I just don’t feel it anymore.’ Shortly after, my son told me that he wanted to try and break into the business. Seeing him or helping him get on board kind of just inspired or ignited me that fire once again, and it’s been going since.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)