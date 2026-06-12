Updated Ticket Sales For WWE RAW In London Revealed

WWE is set to host the June 22nd episode of Monday Night RAW at the iconic O2 Arena in London, England.

According to the latest report from WrestleTix (via the Wrestling Observer), a total of 10,835 tickets have been sold for the event so far. For context, WWE had sold 9,477 tickets for the London show as of late May. The company is on track to surpass the year-to-date average for 2026, which is 10,894 tickets.

The last time WWE held a show at The O2 was on March 31st, 2025, during an episode of Monday Night RAW that featured the recently turned heel, John Cena.

The June 22nd episode of RAW will act as the go-home show for the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event (PLE) in Saudi Arabia on June 27th. It is expected to feature the second semifinals of the ongoing King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.