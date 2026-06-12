Friday, June 12, 2026
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Backstage News On Potential WWE Return For DDP

By
James Hetfield
-
(Photo Credit: Twitter)

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) is under consideration for an upcoming appearance on WWE television.

While there are currently no specifics on how DDP will be utilized in their programming, sources indicate that his name was discussed in creative team meetings as recently as last month.

If plans for DDP’s appearance proceed, it is expected to be a one-time event rather than part of an ongoing storyline.

DDP maintains a close relationship with several WWE Superstars, including the current Undisputed WWE Champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

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