Backstage Update On WWE Presence At UFC 250 Freedom

PWMania.com previously reported that several WWE Superstars are scheduled to appear at the upcoming UFC 250 Freedom fan fest event, which will take place at the White House in Washington, D.C., this weekend.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, in addition to the WWE stars confirmed for the fan fest, several other WWE personalities have expressed interest in attending. It was noted that multiple talents have reached out to WWE about the possibility of attending the show, even if not in an official capacity.

The report also mentioned that several WWE backstage personnel are expected to be present throughout the weekend. UFC Freedom 250 is set to occur on Sunday, June 14th, in Washington, D.C.