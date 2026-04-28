Missing WWE Fan Confirmed Dead Following WrestleMania Trip

Wrestling fan Marc Izard drew attention from the online wrestling community after going missing following WWE SmackDown on Friday, April 17th. WWE legend Nattie Neidhart took to social media to raise awareness about his disappearance. The last photo of Izard was captured at her book signing on Thursday, April 16th.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Izard has been found deceased, as confirmed by the Las Vegas coroner’s office. He was 43 years old at the time of his passing.

The coroner’s report indicates that Izard died on Saturday, April 18th, in the 1700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South. The cause and manner of his death are currently under investigation.

On behalf of PWMania.com, we extend our condolences to Izard’s family and friends.