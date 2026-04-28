Carmelo Hayes Calls Title Loss ‘Heartbreaking’

WWE star Carmelo Hayes appeared on the Michael Fairman Channel to discuss several topics, including losing the U.S. Title just weeks before WrestleMania 42.

Hayes said, “It sucked! It definitely sucked, and it was heartbreaking. It felt like I ran the race. I was so close to just throwing my arms up and crossing the finish line, and then I got kind of sidestepped a little bit. It sucks! At the end of the day, I’m a pro. I show up to work, what they need from me, I do it and I go above and beyond no matter what every time. It’s one of those things; you got to charge it to the game. It wasn’t a personal thing. It wasn’t a me thing… It’s not something that I’m gonna sit here and go, ‘Oh, woe is me.’ I don’t move like that. I had a day or two where I was like, ‘What the hell?’ Then after that, I was like, ‘You know what? Back to work, man!’ There’s just a chip on my shoulder, and watch what’s going to happen now.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)