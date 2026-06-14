Backstage Update On Private Party’s AEW Absence

As reported by PWMania.com, former AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party, consisting of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy, faced a significant setback earlier this year due to Quen suffering a legitimate injury. The team had only recently returned to AEW television in February.

According to PWInsider.com (via F4WOnline.com), when asked whether Kassidy’s absence from AEW programming is related to Quen’s injury, it was mentioned that Kassidy himself is also “banged up and hurt.” The report further stated that the details regarding the nature and severity of Private Party’s injuries, as well as the duration of their absence from the ring and expected return, are currently unknown. Updates will be provided as they become available.

In an episode of AEW Collision in April, Kassidy expressed his concern, stating that the Death Riders had taken out Quen, saying, “Now he’s out, and I don’t know when he’s coming back. So now I’m all alone.” The last match that Kassidy and Quen had for AEW was on the March 28 episode of Collision, where they lost a tag team match against the Death Riders, consisting of Daniel Garcia and Jon Moxley.