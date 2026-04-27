Backstage Reaction In AEW To Potential Aleister Black Return

Aleister Black (also known as Malakai Black) was among the names released by World Wrestling Entertainment on April 24, 2026, and early discussion has already turned to a possible return to All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline addressed the internal sentiment within AEW regarding that possibility. According to Meltzer, the reaction he has heard has not been particularly positive.

“From what I have heard, the idea of Aleister Black and AEW was not fondly thought out by the people I spoke with there… Black, from what I gathered, pretty negative.”

Meltzer noted that he did not speak directly with Tony Khan, and emphasised that opinions within the company can vary. He also compared the situation to past internal reactions to Andrade El Idolo, which he described as similarly divided.

One AEW talent who has publicly hinted at opposition to a potential return is Shawn Dean, who also works behind the scenes as an Extras Coordinator. Responding to a social media post discussing the possible return of the House of Black, Dean offered a blunt reaction:

“No.”

Black previously had a notable run in AEW as Malakai Black, leading the House of Black faction before his departure. With his WWE exit now confirmed, speculation around his next move is expected to continue, though any potential return to AEW appears far from certain at this stage.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.